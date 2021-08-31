Chintamaneni Prabhakar detained on charge of manhandling police SI

Visakhapatnam police stop his convoy, hand him over to their West Godavari counterparts

The Visakhapatnam District Police stopped the convoy of TDP senior leader Chintamaneni Prabhakar on Sunday night and handed him over to their West Godavari counterparts after a brief inquiry. Mr. Prabhakar allegedly manhandled Ram Kumar, SI of Denduluru police station in West Godavari district when the later tried to prevent him from blocking an MLA’s vehicle on Sunday.

Mr. Prabhakar was released after being served a notice.

According to police, a suspicious movement of a convoy was noticed at Darakonda village in the limits of Visakhapatnam Rural district. The police stopped the convoy as it was coming from the interior parts of the Visakha Agency, a hot bed of ganja smuggling and Maoist activities.

“It was only after questioning the people travelling in the convoy, we realised that the former TDP MLA was travelling in the convoy. We did not have any prior information of his visit to this area,” said DIG (Visakhapatnam Range) L.K.V. Ranga Rao.

Visakhapatnam Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao said that a case under the Section 353 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty) was pending against Mr. Prabhakar in West Godavari district, due to which he was detained for some time before being handed over to a police team from West Godavari.

It is learnt that Mr. Prabhakar had come to visit a temple in Darakonda area of G.K. Veedhi mandal and was returning when he was detained. Another version of the local TDP leader was that the former MLA had come on a personal trip to attend a marriage function.

DIG (Eluru Range) K.V. Mohan Rao said that Mr. Prabhakar took part in a protest against the price hike of fuel and essential commodities. Later, the TDP leader, along with his followers, allegedly tried to block the Denduluru MLA Abbaiah Chowdary’s vehicle.

“When Denduluru SI Ram Kumar, who was on duty, tried to prevent Mr. Prabhakar, the latter thrashed the SI. Mr. Prabhakar escaped when police tried to take him into custody,” Mr. Mohan Rao said on Monday.

West Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Dev Sharma said Mr. Prabhakar allegedly pushed the SI and created law and order problems.

“Despite repeated appeals to follow COVID-19 protocol, the former MLA behaved with high-handedness and allegedly manhandled the police officer,” Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma said.

Eluru Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) O. Dileep Kiran said a police team from West Godavari went to Visakhapatnam and took Mr. Prabahakar into custody and the Denduluru police released him.

Mr. Rahul Dev Sarma said that as many as 83 cases were pending against the former MLA in different police stations in West Godavari and its neighbouring districts.

Meanwhile, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders alleged that the police had foisted a false case and were harassing the former MLA.