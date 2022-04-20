Chintalapudi police book case in ‘sale of infant’ case

The new-born was sold five times

The Chintalapudi police of Eluru district registered a case on the alleged ‘sale of newborn’ at Aswaraopeta in Telangana.

Following a complaint from Chintalapudi Village Revenue Officer (VRO) M. Ramulu, the police booked against an RMP K. Buchi Babu, infant’s father G. Arun Kumar and grandmother G. Mary in the racket.

The Aswaraopet police had already booked a case on the racket, rescued the baby and handed over the baby to the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) officials of Eluru district.

The mother, Ganta Chilakamma, a native of Allipalli village in Chintalapudi mandal, delivered a male baby in a clinic in Aswaraopeta on March 3, this year. The accused reportedly sold away the baby for ₹1 lakh through the Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP), his wife, Surekha, caretaker in the hospital, Prasanthi, mediator Rani. The baby was sold away for five times and ₹5 lakh changed hands in the process, it was alleged.

Following a complaint, both the Andhra Pradesh and the Telangana governments ordered enquiry. The Juvenile Justice Committee (JJC) of the AP High Court, took serious note of alleged ‘sale of the baby’ and directed to WD&CW, Juvenile Welfare and the Police officials to submit all details relating to the incident.

Superintendent of Police, Eluru district, Rahul Dev Sharma said a case under Section 317 r/w.34 IPC and Section 81 of Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, has been registered against the accused.