Chintakayala Ayyanna’s remarks highly outrageous and unfortunate: YSRCP MLA Roja Selvamani

YSRCP MLA Roja Selvamani on Saturday termed the remarks made by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu against Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other Ministers as highly outrageous and unfortunate. “The language used was highly derogatory in nature and lacked minimum decency,” she remarked.

Launching a blistering attack against Ayyanna, she questioned as to where did he vanish when his party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu subjected his own party colleague and former Speaker Kodela Sivaprasad to terrible mental torture and harassment by not giving him an appointment when he was pushed into a desperate situation.

“It is high time you realised that people of the State have stripped you of the MLA post and Ministership, Chandrababu Naidu divested of the Chief Ministership and his son Nara Lokesh awarded an unceremonious defeat,” she ridiculed and urged to act in a more civilised way.

Defending the proposed move to provide cinema tickets online, she said it was at the request of leading actors such as Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna that the State government took a positive look at the initiative.