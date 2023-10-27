Chinta warns Jagan govt. against ‘tampering with’ education sector

October 27, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Friday (October 27) warned the YSR Congress Party government in the State against “tampering with the education sector.”

At a press conference here, he said the education policy implemented in the State, in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, was detrimental to the interests of students belonging to the SC, ST, BC and minority sections.

He said the Congress party would do away with the NEP 2020 after coming to power at the Centre.

The Congress leader said democracy was in crisis in the State under the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. “Democracy finds itself battered and weakened with those in the ruling party unleashing a reign of anarchy and lawlessness,” he said.

Liquor policy

Mr. Chinta Mohan alleged that the ‘Jagananna Suraksha’ scheme was a sham, as a sizeable population of youth suffered from serious health ailments due to unemployment-induced addiction to liquor. He condemned the government’s liquor policy and said it should re-visit it keeping in mind the health aspect of the people at large.

‘Vendetta politics’

He accused the YSRCP of resorting to vendetta politics and cited cases booked against Margadarsi Chit Funds Ltd. and the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development corporation case as examples.

Referring to the TDP president’s vast political experience, he said, “This is certainly not the way to treat a politician of his standing,” and demanded his immediate release.

Speaking about the Congress position in Andhra Pradesh, he admitted that the party’s image took a severe beating after bifurcation of the State, but said people started looking to the Congress party of late. “After suffering a 10-year-long setback, the situation is gradually turning in favour of the Congress again in the State,” he claimed.

He said A.P. may be heading towards Tamil Nadu model of politics. “From 1967, the two Dravidian parties (DMK and AIADMK) have been ruling that State with the Congress as their alliance partner,” he said, adding that in Andhra Pradesh too, the regional party that will form an alliance with the Congress, will come to power in the coming elections.

The Congress leader also found fault with the Modi government’s support to Israel and for imposing heavy financial burden on the common man by levying Goods and Services Tax (GST) on around 3,000 items.

