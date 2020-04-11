Chinta urges FCI, RBI to bail out the poor affected by lockdown

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Saturday urged the Central government to initiate steps immediately to utilize 80 million tonnes of food grains available with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to bail out poor families affected by the lockdown imposed in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Anticipating the impact of the lockdown to last until May 31, Mr. Chinta Mohan said apart from distributing 30 kg of food grains to each of the affected families, steps should also be taken to give away ₹2,000 to them, from the 8 lakh crores available with the Reserve Bank of India(RBI).

At a press release, highlighting that about one hundred doctors were infected while treating the patients, the former Minister said many more were at the risk of contracting the infection and urged the Centre to provide with sufficient equipment and protective gear to the medical and paramedical fraternity.

He also wanted the Centre to provide ₹1 crore insurance cover to all those working on COVID duties, including medical and paramedical staff, health workers, police personnel and journalists.