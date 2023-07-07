ADVERTISEMENT

Chinta stages dharna at TTD office

July 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Mr. Mohan accuses the TTD management of neglecting the common man’s interests and serving only the affluent

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders, led by CWC member Chinta Mohan, staged a dharna in front of the TTD administrative building here on Friday, accusing it of failing to reach out to the common man.

Addressing the dharna, Mr. Mohan accused the TTD management of neglecting the common man’s interests and serving only the affluent. Referring to the SVIMS functioning under the TTD umbrella, Dr. Mohan said the super specialty hospital had stopped reaching out to the poor patients covered under Arogyasree and was only evincing interest in admitting those willing to make payment for treatment.

Similarly, the management was not inclined to provide rightful benefits to the thousands of employees, permanent or outsourced. “In spite of having full coffers, the TTD is not paying even the minimum wages to its sanitary workers,” he alleged.

