HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinta stages dharna at TTD office

Mr. Mohan accuses the TTD management of neglecting the common man’s interests and serving only the affluent

July 07, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders, led by CWC member Chinta Mohan, staged a dharna in front of the TTD administrative building here on Friday, accusing it of failing to reach out to the common man.

Addressing the dharna, Mr. Mohan accused the TTD management of neglecting the common man’s interests and serving only the affluent. Referring to the SVIMS functioning under the TTD umbrella, Dr. Mohan said the super specialty hospital had stopped reaching out to the poor patients covered under Arogyasree and was only evincing interest in admitting those willing to make payment for treatment.

Similarly, the management was not inclined to provide rightful benefits to the thousands of employees, permanent or outsourced. “In spite of having full coffers, the TTD is not paying even the minimum wages to its sanitary workers,” he alleged.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.