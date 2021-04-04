Chinta seeks Jagan’s stand on Viveka murder probe

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and Tirupati Lok Sabha candidate Chinta Mohan on Saturday demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy reveal his stand on the murder of his uncle and former Member of Parliament Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Dr. Mohan’s demand came a day after the former MP’s daughter Y.S. Sunitha met CBI officials in New Delhi and expressed doubts before the media.

Speaking to the media during his election campaign, Dr. Mohan recalled Ms. Sunitha’s apprehensions raised on the inordinate delay in the probe and the lack of progress. He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pay attention to the case involving the alleged murder of a former parliamentarian.

A few hours before the BJP-Jana Sena combine’s star campaigner Pawan Kalyan was scheduled to hold a road show from M.R. Palle junction to Sankarambadi Sundarachari circle, Dr. Mohan planned his campaign in the same stretch. Responding on this point, he said he would consider Mr. Pawan as a serious contender only if he raised the shelved Dugarajapatnam port and the to-be-closed Mannavaram plant issues with the BJP.