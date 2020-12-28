Chinta rebuts BJP claimon Tirupati development

‘Several projects sanctioned during UPA regime’

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders for, what he called, making claims that the NDA government sanctioned projects worth ₹50,000 crore for the Tirupati parliamentary constituency.

Speaking to the media at Tirupati on the occasion of Congress Party’s Foundation Day on Monday, Dr. Chinta Mohan refuted the BJP’s claim, and termed it a big lie.

The Congress leader observed that it was he who got a number of projects sanctioned for Tirupati during the regime of the Congress-led UPA. They include ₹20,000-crore Dugarajupatnam port, ₹70,000-crore NH project, international airport, Mannavaram BHEL-NTPC project, development of SVIMS hospital and new railway projects such as doubling of Katpati-Tirupati line and coach repair unit.

“Unfortunately, along with the BJP, the Telugu Desam and the YSR Congress Party had worked against many projects meant for Tirupati during the last one decade,” Dr. Chinta Mohan said. He alleged that the NDA government also stopped housing scheme worth ₹300 crore for the poor in Tirupati.

Farm laws

The former Minister said that the three Farm Acts would be more detrimental to Andhra Pradesh, where marginal and small farmers form 70%.

He said that during the BJP regime, atrocities on SCs/STs were on the rise. “It was the Congress which ensured reservations for the SCs and STs and OBCs, besides the MSP for the agriculture produce,” Mr. Mohan pointed out.