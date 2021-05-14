Chinta moves NHRC over deaths at Ruia hospital

Former Member of Parliament and a special invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) P. Chinta Mohan has written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking a probe into the deaths at the SVR Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati allegedly due disruption in oxygen supply.

In a representation to NHRC’s acting Chairperson Justice Prafulla Chandra Pant, a copy of which was also marked to President Ram Nath Kovind, Mr. Chinta Mohan claimed that approximately 30 patients had died at the Ruia hospital due to short supply of oxygen and this was a violation of human rights. He also enclosed the complaints received from the families of the victims and urged the NHRC to register a case and investigate the matter.