Chinta Mohan urges Sri City to prevent setting up of LG Polymers’ firm

December 09, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Saturday cautioned the Sri City Special Economic Zone (SEZ) management against allowing the L.G. Polymers firm to set up a plant on their premises at Varadaiahpalem and Tada mandals of Tirupati.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that even though L.G. Polymers got clearance from the Andhra Pradesh High Court to set up its firm, the Sri City management should prevent the same. “The people of Tirupati should be aware that this plant would endanger their health and lives. The plant’s gas tragedy in Visakhapatnam, which left 13 people dead and over one thousand crippled should be kept in mind,” the former Union minister said.

Mr. Chinta Mohan also highlighted the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984 as an unforgettable industrial accident in India, which killed over 4,000 people and injured over one lakh. He warned the public of a similar tragedy if the L.G. Polymers’ firm was allowed, stating that the Congress would launch an agitation against the same.

Meanwhile, referring to the storing of the EVMs at a warehouse in the remote Papanaidupeta village in Tirupati district, the former MP demanded that the District Electoral Officer and Superintendent of Police should take immediate steps to shift the equipment to a strong room in any of the safe buildings in Tirupati. He further alleged that the voters’ list of the Tirupati assembly constituency was present in an office in Tirupati Municipal Corporation, though its extract was not made available in the designated revenue offices in the district.

