Chinta Mohan urges Pawan Kalyan to join hands with Congress in Andhra Pradesh

The alliance will not only help unseat the YSRCP government in the State but also pave the way for the JSP president to become the Chief Minister, he says

S. Murali NELLORE
November 09, 2022 19:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Wednesday suggested to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan to join hands with the party to “unseat the anti-people YSRCP government in the State.”

Addressing the media at Rapur, near here, Mr. Mohan said an alliance between the two parties would be in the larger interest of the State, and pave the way for Mr. Pawan Kalyan to become the Chief Minister of the State.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan will miss a golden opportunity if he has any truck with the Telugu Desam Party,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra of party leader Rahul Gandhi, he said the walkathon, which so far covered over 1,600 km in five States, evoked tremendous response and helped unite the people, cutting across religious, linguistic and caste lines, and exposed the sectarian agenda of the ruling BJP.

Referring to demonetisation, Mr. Mohan, a special invitee in the Congress Working Committee, said the whole exercise was a “very big blunder” committed by the Narendra Modi Government as it had brought misery to the common people and failed in its objective of unearthing black money and promoting digital transactions.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Dubbing the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State as “anti-Dalit,” he contended that the hopes of the downtrodden sections of people remained shattered as the promised soft loan from the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited remained elusive. Dalit youth could not pursue higher education following alleged denial of scholarship, he charged.

Referring to the transfer of 53 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), he alleged that the exercise had left officers belonging to the SC, ST and OBC communities disappointed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app