Chinta Mohan urges Pawan Kalyan to join hands with Congress in Andhra Pradesh

Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Wednesday suggested to Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan to join hands with the party to “unseat the anti-people YSRCP government in the State.”

Addressing the media at Rapur, near here, Mr. Mohan said an alliance between the two parties would be in the larger interest of the State, and pave the way for Mr. Pawan Kalyan to become the Chief Minister of the State.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan will miss a golden opportunity if he has any truck with the Telugu Desam Party,” he said.

Referring to the Bharat Jodo Yatra of party leader Rahul Gandhi, he said the walkathon, which so far covered over 1,600 km in five States, evoked tremendous response and helped unite the people, cutting across religious, linguistic and caste lines, and exposed the sectarian agenda of the ruling BJP.

Referring to demonetisation, Mr. Mohan, a special invitee in the Congress Working Committee, said the whole exercise was a “very big blunder” committed by the Narendra Modi Government as it had brought misery to the common people and failed in its objective of unearthing black money and promoting digital transactions.

Dubbing the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State as “anti-Dalit,” he contended that the hopes of the downtrodden sections of people remained shattered as the promised soft loan from the Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Cooperative Finance Corporation Limited remained elusive. Dalit youth could not pursue higher education following alleged denial of scholarship, he charged.

Referring to the transfer of 53 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), he alleged that the exercise had left officers belonging to the SC, ST and OBC communities disappointed.