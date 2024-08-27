ADVERTISEMENT

Chinta Mohan urges Naidu to resolve issues plaguing Dravidian University, unemployment crisis in Kuppam

Updated - August 27, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 08:09 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Congress leader highlights that local youth were compelled to migrate to Karnataka for work, Dalit families in the constituency face utter poverty

The Hindu Bureau

Chinta Mohan interacting with an employee of Dravidian University at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to disburse the 13-month-long pending wages to over 250 temporary and time-scale employees of Dravidian University in Kuppam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in Kuppam, Mr. Mohan highlighted that the university, established by the late N.T. Rama Rao, is a symbol of Dravidian culture and heritage in India as well as among the diaspora.

“During the five-year rule of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Dravidian University’s development was neglected and wages were delayed. Mr. Naidu should strengthen the administration and ensure the immediate disbursement of wages,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress leader further urged Mr. Naidu, who represented Kuppam as its MLA for the past 35 years, to address the worsening unemployment crisis in the region as scores of local youth were compelled to migrate to Karnataka for work. “Along side developing Sri City, Mr. Naidu should focus on the industrial development of Kuppam. Several Dalit families in the constituency face utter poverty,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Protest in Tirupati

Earlier, Mr. Mohan staged a protest along with Congress cadre, in front of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) admin building in Tirupati.

He demanded a fair probe into the gutting of crucial files in the TTD building, alleging it was linked to corruption in the awarding of civil contracts worth ₹1,200 crores.

Additionally, the former MP called on the Chief Minister to initiate immediate measures to curb the black marketing of darshan tickets in Tirumala temple.

He also sought Mr. Naidu’s intervention for the revival of free darshan for locals of the erstwhile Chittoor district every Tuesday and demanded the allocation of house sites to TTD employees at the Devalok area near Alipiri in Tirupati.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US