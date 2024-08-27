GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chinta Mohan urges Naidu to resolve issues plaguing Dravidian University, unemployment crisis in Kuppam

The Congress leader highlights that local youth were compelled to migrate to Karnataka for work, Dalit families in the constituency face utter poverty

Updated - August 27, 2024 08:11 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 08:09 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
Chinta Mohan interacting with an employee of Dravidian University at Kuppam in Chittoor district on Tuesday.

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to disburse the 13-month-long pending wages to over 250 temporary and time-scale employees of Dravidian University in Kuppam.

Addressing a press conference in Kuppam, Mr. Mohan highlighted that the university, established by the late N.T. Rama Rao, is a symbol of Dravidian culture and heritage in India as well as among the diaspora.

“During the five-year rule of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Dravidian University’s development was neglected and wages were delayed. Mr. Naidu should strengthen the administration and ensure the immediate disbursement of wages,” he said.

The Congress leader further urged Mr. Naidu, who represented Kuppam as its MLA for the past 35 years, to address the worsening unemployment crisis in the region as scores of local youth were compelled to migrate to Karnataka for work. “Along side developing Sri City, Mr. Naidu should focus on the industrial development of Kuppam. Several Dalit families in the constituency face utter poverty,” he added.

Protest in Tirupati

Earlier, Mr. Mohan staged a protest along with Congress cadre, in front of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) admin building in Tirupati.

He demanded a fair probe into the gutting of crucial files in the TTD building, alleging it was linked to corruption in the awarding of civil contracts worth ₹1,200 crores.

Additionally, the former MP called on the Chief Minister to initiate immediate measures to curb the black marketing of darshan tickets in Tirumala temple.

He also sought Mr. Naidu’s intervention for the revival of free darshan for locals of the erstwhile Chittoor district every Tuesday and demanded the allocation of house sites to TTD employees at the Devalok area near Alipiri in Tirupati.

