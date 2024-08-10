ADVERTISEMENT

Chinta Mohan urges Naidu to provide information on ‘₹13.5 lakh crore debt’ from YSRCP rule

Published - August 10, 2024 08:05 pm IST - KUPPAM

He demands that the Chief Minister furnishes details of expenditure on the Polavaram project during the last two decades

The Hindu Bureau

Chinta Mohan | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan demanded Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu provides information about the ₹13.5 lakh crore debt accumulated during the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government, along with details of expenditure of the amount in the last five years.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the Congress leader alleged that former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed the economy of Andhra Pradesh and left it debt-ridden. “If Mr. Naidu fails to provide information within a month, I will come up with the details to which I have access,” Mr. Mohan claimed.

The former Minister further demanded Mr. Naidu furnishes details of expenditure on the Polavaram project during the last two decades. “Over ₹40,000 crore had been diverted in the name of Polavaram in two decades, while requirement for another ₹50,000 crores remains,” he said.

He asserted that Mr. Naidu should concentrate with a similar focus on the development of Kuppam and Tirupati as Amaravati and Polavaram projects.

