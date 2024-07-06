Chinta Mohan slams Modi for ‘distorting’ historical facts about Nehru, Indira

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Saturday, July 6, condemned the statements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made in the Parliament, which amounted to undermining the reputation of former Prime Ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here, the senior Congress leader said that it was unfortunate that Mr. Modi made adverse comments about Mr. Nehru by accusing him of “destroying” the political career of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

“Indeed, it was Nehru who appointed Ambedkar as the chairman of the Draft Committee of the Constitution and twice rejected the latter’s resignation from his post citing pressure from the conservative forces while drafting the Constitution. Nehru and Ambedkar maintained cordial ties till the latter’s death,” Mr. Mohan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is unjust on the part of Mr. Modi to distort historical facts,” he added.

Mr. Mohan also condemned the Prime Minister’s statements against Indira Gandhi. “Mr. Modi accused Mrs. Gandhi of stopping Babu Jagajjivan Ram from becoming the Prime Minister after the collapse of the Morarji Desai government in the late 1970s. But, it was the then President Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy who had opposed to making Mr. Jagajjivan Ram the Prime Minister and favoured Charan Singh,” the former Union Minister said.

Drawing attention to local issues, Mr. Mohan urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to resume the International Cricket Stadium works at Alipiri in Tirupati.

He said it was during the UPA government that a foundation stone was laid for the stadium, with the Cricket Board sanctioning ₹60 crore to start the works. “At a time when India is making waves internationally in the field of cricket, construction of an international stadium in Tirupati will be apt and would bring global repute to the pilgrim city,” Mr. Mohan added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.