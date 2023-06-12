HamberMenu
Chinta Mohan promises to undo injustices meted out to weaker sections

The former Union Minister rubbishes the official toll in Odisha train accident

June 12, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Saying that the winds of change have begun to blow, Congress Working Committee special invitee and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Monday said people from economically and socially backward communities and minorities were dissatisfied with the BJP government and the Karnataka elections showed it.

Speaking to reporters in Vijayawada, Mr. Chinta Mohan dared the BJP government to show what it had done for SCs and STs during the past nine years of its rule. 

On Odisha train tragedy

“The government is not disclosing the actual toll in the Odisha train accident. Contrary to what the official figures say, over 500 people have lost their lives. Who is going to raise a voice for the poor? Lives of the poor do not matter much in the country,” he said.  

Talking about the State politics, Mr. Chinta Mohan said both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) are puppets in the hands of the BJP.  

“Change will only come when the Congress and the Left parties iron out differences and join hands to defeat the BJP and its allies in the State,” he said, adding that his party will undo the injustice meted out to the SCs, STs and OBCs.

