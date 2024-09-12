GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chinta Mohan pays tribute to Sitaram Yechury

Published - September 12, 2024 08:05 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Thursday called CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury an eminent intellectual and a champion of the underprivileged following the latter’s demise.

The Congress leader said that Sitaram Yechury’s death is a big loss to the Communist parties and the national politics in India. He recalled his closeness to him, emphasising his humble and unassuming lifestyle despite holding the esteemed position of national general secretary of CPI(M).

Mr. Chinta Mohan recounted engaging in discussions with Mr. Yechury regarding national politics and the challenges faced by the marginalised sections of society. “Yechury’s dedication to advocating for the people and his unwavering commitment to communist ideology are iconic,” the former Union Minister said.

