Chinta Mohan objects to caste census by village and ward volunteers in A.P.

November 24, 2023 06:15 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHITTOOR

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Thursday took objection to the State government’s move to hold the caste and individual census through village and ward volunteers and demanded that the exercise be done through government teachers.

In a statement, the former MP said the census across India were being held using government teachers since 1951. It was only in Andhra Pradesh that the task was entrusted to the volunteers. He sought the intervention of the Chief Secretary and senior IAS officers to hand over the responsibility to government teachers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.