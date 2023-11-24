HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinta Mohan objects to caste census by village and ward volunteers in A.P.

November 24, 2023 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Thursday took objection to the State government’s move to hold the caste and individual census through village and ward volunteers and demanded that the exercise be done through government teachers.

In a statement, the former MP said the census across India were being held using government teachers since 1951. It was only in Andhra Pradesh that the task was entrusted to the volunteers. He sought the intervention of the Chief Secretary and senior IAS officers to hand over the responsibility to government teachers.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.