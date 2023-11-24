Chinta Mohan objects to caste census by village and ward volunteers in A.P.

November 24, 2023 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST - CHITTOOR

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Thursday took objection to the State government’s move to hold the caste and individual census through village and ward volunteers and demanded that the exercise be done through government teachers.

In a statement, the former MP said the census across India were being held using government teachers since 1951. It was only in Andhra Pradesh that the task was entrusted to the volunteers. He sought the intervention of the Chief Secretary and senior IAS officers to hand over the responsibility to government teachers.