Chinta Mohan hits out at BJP over ‘370-seat’ remark

February 06, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Congress has rubbished the claim made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will cross the 370-seat mark during the ensuing general elections. Former Union minister Chinta Mohan termed the statement as “disconnected from the ground reality”.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said that the PM’s statement was laughable, as the BJP-led central and State governments were witnessing a ‘downward graph’ for their ‘inept rule’. “The prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and the promise to create two crore new jobs is unfulfilled, unemployment is rampant and the houses built for the poor have not been handed over to them. How can the incumbent governments expect voters to support them?” he questioned.

While highlighting that the Congress connected with the masses at the grassroots level, Mr. Mohan said that the absence of strong leadership at the district level and the party’s inability to mobilise funds for reaching out to the public remained a challenge.

