GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinta Mohan hits out at BJP over ‘370-seat’ remark

February 06, 2024 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress has rubbished the claim made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will cross the 370-seat mark during the ensuing general elections. Former Union minister Chinta Mohan termed the statement as “disconnected from the ground reality”.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, he said that the PM’s statement was laughable, as the BJP-led central and State governments were witnessing a ‘downward graph’ for their ‘inept rule’. “The prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and the promise to create two crore new jobs is unfulfilled, unemployment is rampant and the houses built for the poor have not been handed over to them. How can the incumbent governments expect voters to support them?” he questioned.

While highlighting that the Congress connected with the masses at the grassroots level, Mr. Mohan said that the absence of strong leadership at the district level and the party’s inability to mobilise funds for reaching out to the public remained a challenge.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.