Chinta Mohan flays YSRCP leader’s demand of continuing Hyderabad as capital of Andhra Pradesh

The Rayalaseema region will see the development it deserves if Tirupati is made the capital, says the former Union Minister

February 13, 2024 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
Without a capital, Andhra Pradesh has started losing its importance on several fronts, says Congress leader Chinta Mohan. | Photo Credit: File photo

Congress leader Chinta Mohan on February 13 (Tuesday) condemned the demand made by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Y.V. Subba Reddy for continuing Hyderabad as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that it was unacceptable on the part of the YSRCP leader to make such a demand, alleging that the YSRCP had been negligent to the backwardness of the Rayalaseema region. “During the last ten years, the YSRCP and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have hoodwinked people with false promises on the capital. Without a capital, Andhra Pradesh has started losing its importance on several fronts,” Mr. Chinta Mohan said.

The former Union Minister opined that that the only option to remove the backwardness of Rayalaseema region was to make Tirupati the State capital. “The Godavari and Krishna rivers have made the coastal Andhra Pradesh affluent, the Rayalaseema region is rendered helpless with perennial drought, poverty, and unemployment problems. If Tirupati is made capital the region would see the development it deserves,” he added.

Mr. Chinta Mohan said he would put pressure on all political parties in the State to concede to the demand for making Tirupati the capital city, as “it will enjoy the consent of all sections of people and political parties.”

