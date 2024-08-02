ADVERTISEMENT

Chinta Mohan flays Supreme Court ruling on sub-classification of SC, ST

Updated - August 02, 2024 10:22 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 10:20 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The former MP says that the judgement could be detrimental to the unity and integrity of India and threatened the unity of the Telugu community

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Chinta Mohan | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Friday led a protest in front of the District Collectorate at Chittoor in response to the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the sub-classification in the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) quota.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that the decision had triggered discontent among the public, as it could be detrimental to the unity and integrity of India. He said that concerns were raised about the implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling, stating that it could weaken the country for a prolonged period. He further claimed that it threatened the unity of the Telugu community, across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The former MP alleged discrimination against SC officers in the government system, particularly in Andhra Pradesh, as opposed to the treatment of SC officers in Tamil Nadu. These disparities have sparked debates surrounding the fair treatment of SC officers and their representation in key governmental positions, he added.

