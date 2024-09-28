GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chinta Mohan flays Jagan for speaking on ‘humanity’, alleges involvement in corrupt activities

The Congress leader urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to focus on unemployment and hunger instead of “laddu, ghee, and purity”

Updated - September 28, 2024 06:33 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Chinta Mohan

Chinta Mohan | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Saturday condemned former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, while questioning his ‘moral authority’ to speak on humanity, secularism, Dalits, and corruption.

Addressing a press conference in Tirupati, Mr. Mohan highlighted Mr. Reddy’s alleged involvement in corrupt activities and the treatment of his party MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, who was allegedly “tied, masked, and beaten by the police.”

The Congress leader questioned the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president over his sudden interest in Dalit issues despite closing the SC Finance Corporation and halting scholarships for Dalit students. Mr. Mohan further demanded that Mr. Reddy provide a declaration of his assets and those of his family, implying that his wealth has increased significantly since 2004.

Moreover, the Congress leader urged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to focus on unemployment and hunger instead of “laddu, ghee, and purity.” He suggested that the dairy industry be handed over to the 10,000 unemployed people in Tirupati, providing them with loans through banks to produce pure ghee for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Published - September 28, 2024 06:31 pm IST

