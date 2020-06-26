Chinta Mohan demands white paper on Chinese intrusion

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan staging a protest at his residence in Tirupati on Friday.

26 June 2020 22:51 IST

‘Unfortunate that intelligence agencies were unaware of developments’

Former Union Minister P. Chinta Mohan on Friday demanded that the Centre immediately convene an emergency Parliament session to discuss the Chinese aggression in Ladakh, and also release a white paper to inform the nation as to how much land had been occupied by the Chinese troops during the last two months.

Mr. Chinta Mohan, who observed a protest at his residence in Tirupati against the Chinese intrusion into Indian territory, said that it was unfortunate that though the people of Ladakh had knowledge about the Chinese intrusions two months ago, intelligence agencies were unaware of the development in the region.

He further claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic was also raging there. Condemning the attack on unarmed soldiers of the Indian Army by armed Chinese troops, which resulted in the death of 20 of them, including Col. Santosh Kumar, the former MP alleged that the NDA Government was providing “incorrect information” about the aggression.

The former Minister deplored that compared to the previous UPA regime, the NDA government’s foreign policy was “not going correctly” with the neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Nepal and others.