Chinta Mohan demands TTD to fill vacant posts for Dalits

June 17, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Saturday (June 17) demanded that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) immediately fill vacancies reserved for SC/STs and OBCs and strictly implement the rule of reservations within the religious organisation. He was organising a protest in front of the TTD administrative building here.

Speaking to media persons, the Congress leader said that over the past several decades, the TTD ignored the recruitment drive for Dalits and OBCs and left the posts vacant. He further demanded that the TTD announce a minimum wage of ₹20,000 to outsourced workers in all its educational institutions and hospitals.

Earlier, Dr. Mohan organised a dharna in front of the SV University administrative building, demanding the filling of posts reserved for Dalits and OBCs. He also said that the outsourced and contract staff in the university had not been paid their wages for the last six months.

In the morning, he led a protest of Congress cadre to the SPDCL office here to denounce the move to enhance power tariffs.

