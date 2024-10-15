Chinta Mohan demands restart of cardiology dept in SVRR in Tirupati

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Tuesday along with party cadres staged a protest in front of the administration building at SVRR Government General Hospital here, demanding that the State government and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) take immediate steps to restart the Cardiology Department in the hospital.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Mohan said that the closure of the cardiology department in the SVRR hospital in 2014, resulted in hardship to the poor patients with no care for those coming to the hospital with cardiac issues. The Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan governments neglected the cardiology wing in the hospital, he alleged.

The Congress leader threatened that a public agitation would be launched for the restart of the cardiology department in SVRR, if the demand was not met within a week.

