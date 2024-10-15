GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinta Mohan demands restart of cardiology dept in SVRR in Tirupati

Updated - October 15, 2024 11:41 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Umasankar K 10330
Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan staging a protest  in front of the administration building at SVRR Government General Hospital, in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan staging a protest  in front of the administration building at SVRR Government General Hospital, in Tirupati on Tuesday.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Tuesday along with party cadres staged a protest in front of the administration building at SVRR Government General Hospital here, demanding that the State government and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) take immediate steps to restart the Cardiology Department in the hospital.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Mohan said that the closure of the cardiology department in the SVRR hospital in 2014, resulted in hardship to the poor patients with no care for those coming to the hospital with cardiac issues. The Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan governments neglected the cardiology wing in the hospital, he alleged.

The Congress leader threatened that a public agitation would be launched for the restart of the cardiology department in SVRR, if the demand was not met within a week.

Published - October 15, 2024 11:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.