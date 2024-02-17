Chinta Mohan demands reservation in SEZs, Minimum Wages Act in industrial sector

February 17, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan demanded that the Central government implement reservation for the underprivileged sections in the recruitment of workers in all the Special Economic Zones (SEZ) in the country.

Speaking to the media in front of the Sri City SEZ admin office at Tada, here on Saturday, Mr. Mohan said that the very objective of arranging the SEZs in the country was to generate employment for the skilled and semi-skilled youth. “The Manmohan Singh government ushered in the SEZ revolution for the creation and distribution of wealth’. However, the workers continue to get paltry wages and lead impoverished lives,” he asserted.

The Congress leader further demanded that the Centre initiate the implementation of the Minimum Wages Act (1948) for the workers of the industrial sector. “Congress is committed to revolutionising the lives of industrial workers in the country if voted to power,” he claimed.

Earlier, the Congress cadre led by Mr. Mohan presented a memorandum on workers’ issues to the management of Sri City SEZ.