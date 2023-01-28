Chinta Mohan demands probe by JPC and CBI into the ‘securities scam’ involving the Adani Group

January 28, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Saturday demanded that the Centre constitute an inquiry by the Joint Parliamentary Committee and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the allegations of financial irregularities levelled by the U.S.-based Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

Addressing the media at Vedurukuppam in Chittoor district, Mr. Chinta Mohan, who was also former Union Minister, observed that the latest banks and securities scam was akin to the one involved by Harshad Mehta in 1992.

“Highly influential persons in the NDA government are behind the stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The banks and insurance companies that provided huge loans to the Adani Group should also be under the scanner. The scam has thoroughly shaken the economy of the country,” he said.

While former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had nationalised the banks intending to strengthen the country’s economy and stand by the poor and downtrodden sections, the NDA government was influencing the banks to give thousands of crores of rupees as loans to defaulters, Mr. Chinta Mohan alleged.

“When the common man is struggling to cope with skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, the NDA government is encouraging billionaires,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Chinta Mohan visited the SC colonies in Vedurukuppam, S.R. Puram and Karveti Nagaram mandals of Gangadhara Nellore Assembly constituency and interacted with the weaker sections.