ADVERTISEMENT

Chinta Mohan demands judicial inquiry into deaths in stampedes in Andhra Pradesh

January 04, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Congress will win about 100 Assembly seats in 2024 elections, says the former Union Minister

Rajulapudi Srinivas

Congress leader Chinta Mohan addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Congress leader Chinta Mohan has demanded a judicial inquiry into the deaths in stampedes during public meetings held at Kandukur in Nellore district and Guntur recently.

Eleven persons died in stampedes at Kandukur and Guntur meetings, in which TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took part.

“Mr. Naidu tried to attract the poor by offering sarees, jaggery, oil and other material, worth a few hundreds of rupees, which claimed the lives of innocent people. The TDP president should stop such gimmicks,” Mr. Chinta Mohan told the media here on January 4 (Wednesday).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stating that many poor families were starving in the State, the former Union Minister predicted that the YSR Congress Party would not come to power in the 2024 elections, while the Congress would win in about 100 seats in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US