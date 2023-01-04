HamberMenu
Chinta Mohan demands judicial inquiry into deaths in stampedes in Andhra Pradesh

The Congress will win about 100 Assembly seats in 2024 elections, says the former Union Minister

January 04, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Congress leader Chinta Mohan addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Congress leader Chinta Mohan addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Congress leader Chinta Mohan has demanded a judicial inquiry into the deaths in stampedes during public meetings held at Kandukur in Nellore district and Guntur recently.

Eleven persons died in stampedes at Kandukur and Guntur meetings, in which TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took part.

“Mr. Naidu tried to attract the poor by offering sarees, jaggery, oil and other material, worth a few hundreds of rupees, which claimed the lives of innocent people. The TDP president should stop such gimmicks,” Mr. Chinta Mohan told the media here on January 4 (Wednesday).

Stating that many poor families were starving in the State, the former Union Minister predicted that the YSR Congress Party would not come to power in the 2024 elections, while the Congress would win in about 100 seats in Andhra Pradesh.

