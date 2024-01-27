GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chinta Mohan demands immediate release of Kodikathi Seenu, fears threat to life

January 27, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan, on Saturday, demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy take steps for the immediate release of J. Srinivasa Rao alias Kodikathi Seenu from the Visakhapatnam jail.

Addressing a press conference here, Chinta Mohan faulted Mr. Jagan for not providing witnesses at the NIA court in the ‘Kodikathi case’. He termed the episode of the attack on the CM at Visakhapatnam airport in 2019 ‘a big drama’, claiming that airport security personnel revealed that it was impossible to carry even a needle inside the airport.

“A YSRCP leader and a minister in the present government played a hoax of smearing blood on Jagan’s arm. The accused, Seenu, a Dalit youth, is innocent, but rotting in jail for five years without a bail,” Chinta Mohan said. The former MP further alleged that there was a threat to Seenu’s life, and blamed the State government, police forces, and medical officials for mishandling the case.

Terming the CM a “Dalitha Drohi”, Chinta Mohan said that the SC/ST communities were awaiting Jagan to be ‘ousted from power’ as he had betrayed them by diverting funds meant for their welfare. “Not only Dalits, the BCs and minorities are also vexed with Jagan and are ready to support the Congress,” he claimed.

Y.S. Sharmila’s ‘political hurricane’

Chinta Mohan said that Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Y.S. Sharmila was all set to usher in a ‘political hurricane’ within the State, which would oust Jagan from power. “Carrying the legacy of YSR, his daughter has become a very popular figure in the State, particularly among the women,” he said, adding that her meeting in Tirupati scheduled for Sunday would be attended by people from across Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, referring to the development of Rayalaseema and Nellore districts, Chinta Mohan said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu stalled the progress of Dugarajupatanam port and Mannavaram factory in 2014, apart from shelving the ₹292 crore ‘double bedroom housing project’ which was meant for 7,008 poor women from 41 slums.

