ADVERTISEMENT

Chinta Mohan demands housing for TTD staff in Tirupati

Published - October 19, 2024 09:56 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan staging a protest in Tirupati on Saturday.

The Congress Party activists led by former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Saturday staged a protest in front of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administrative building here, demanding house sites for the TTD employees and archakas in the Alipiri area at the foot of Tirumala hills.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that the TTD received global acclaim and that Harvard University, renowned as the world’s premier university, also acknowledged and commended the efforts of TTD employees.

He also demanded that the TTD should consider special entry darshan for the locals of Tirupati and Chittoor districts every Tuesday, as was the custom which existed during the Congress party regime in the State. “The TTD should also consider encouraging the impoverished women in Tirupati to take up dairy farming and contribute to supplying quality ghee to the Tirumala temple. For this, the women and unemployed youth should be provided with five milch cows each through bank loans,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US