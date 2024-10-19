Chinta Mohan demands housing for TTD staff in Tirupati

The Congress Party activists led by former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on Saturday staged a protest in front of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) administrative building here, demanding house sites for the TTD employees and archakas in the Alipiri area at the foot of Tirumala hills.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that the TTD received global acclaim and that Harvard University, renowned as the world’s premier university, also acknowledged and commended the efforts of TTD employees.

He also demanded that the TTD should consider special entry darshan for the locals of Tirupati and Chittoor districts every Tuesday, as was the custom which existed during the Congress party regime in the State. “The TTD should also consider encouraging the impoverished women in Tirupati to take up dairy farming and contribute to supplying quality ghee to the Tirumala temple. For this, the women and unemployed youth should be provided with five milch cows each through bank loans,” he added.

