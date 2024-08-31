Chinta Mohan demands construction of Dugarajapatnam Port

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiate steps to rebuild the Dugarajapatnam Port in Tirupati district, which was shelved by the BJP-led NDA government in 2014.

Speaking to the media at Gudur on Saturday, Mr. Mohan said the Prime Minister was scheduled to visit the Nellore district soon in connection with the Krishnapatnam Port under the Adani Group. “Instead of facilitating a private port, Modi should honour the provisions of the A.P. State Reorganisation Act and construct the Dugarajapatnam project,” he said.

The Congress leader also demanded that the NDA government allocate funds for the Srikalahasti-Nadikudi railway line project.

Moreover, he deplored that the common man was ‘barred’ from entering the offices of the Central government and Union Ministers in New Delhi under the Modi government, as they became the hotspots for the big corporate forces. He also alleged that the Modi government was involved in a ₹2 lakh crore scam in the Bombay Stock Exchange.