GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Chinta Mohan demands construction of Dugarajapatnam Port

Instead of facilitating a private port, the Prime Minister should honour the provisions of the A.P. State Reorganisation Act, he says

Updated - August 31, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 07:37 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Chinta Mohan

Chinta Mohan

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiate steps to rebuild the Dugarajapatnam Port in Tirupati district, which was shelved by the BJP-led NDA government in 2014.

Speaking to the media at Gudur on Saturday, Mr. Mohan said the Prime Minister was scheduled to visit the Nellore district soon in connection with the Krishnapatnam Port under the Adani Group. “Instead of facilitating a private port, Modi should honour the provisions of the A.P. State Reorganisation Act and construct the Dugarajapatnam project,” he said.

The Congress leader also demanded that the NDA government allocate funds for the Srikalahasti-Nadikudi railway line project.

Moreover, he deplored that the common man was ‘barred’ from entering the offices of the Central government and Union Ministers in New Delhi under the Modi government, as they became the hotspots for the big corporate forces. He also alleged that the Modi government was involved in a ₹2 lakh crore scam in the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.