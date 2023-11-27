HamberMenu
Chinta Mohan demands Central probe into PG medical seat ‘scam’ in Andhra Pradesh

The Congress leader alleges connivance of the State government with private medical colleges

November 27, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
As many as 152 PG medical seats were sold away for ₹3 crore to ₹4 crore each in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Congress leader Chinta Mohan. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Congress leader Chinta Mohan has demanded that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission (NMC) order an inquiry into the alleged scam related to the sale of PG medical seats in three private medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media here on November 27 (Monday), Mr. Chinta Mohan alleged that 152 PG medical seats were sold away for ₹3 crore to ₹4 crore each even as there was no clearance from the NMC. He claimed that the scam took place with the knowledge of the State government.

Faulting the State government for its “connivance with the private medical colleges”, the Congress leader demanded action against the State Health Minister and the Health Secretary.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign in Telangana, Mr. Chinta Mohan said, “During the 10-year rule of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, the gap between the poor and rich has widened multifold. The corporates are minting thousands of crores of rupees as profits daily, while the poor are unable to earn ₹100 a day,” he said.

The Congress leader lamented that the Modi government had “failed” to rescue the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand even after several weeks. “All the workers hail from poor financial background. They should be rescued on a war footing. The laxity on the part of the Central government in the rescue operation has exposed the tall claims of the scientific and technological revolution in the country,” said Mr. Chinta Mohan.

