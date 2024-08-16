Chinta Mohan decries unjust treatment of Dalits in India

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Friday expressed concern over the unjust treatment of Dalits in India.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Mohan took objection to the sub-categorisation of the SC/ST communities and cautioned against potential division and foreign interference — comparing the imminent outcome to the uprising in Bangladesh.

“It’s a warning to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that they should not neglect the welfare of Dalit communities,” he said.

Mr. Mohan highlighted the unfair treatment of Scheduled Castes (SCs) under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and various regional parties in different States. He referenced historical incidents, including the carnage of Dalits in Karamchedu and Tsundur in Andhra Pradesh, lamenting the lack of justice for the victims and their families.

The Congress leader deplored the socio-economic disparities, particularly within the State government, alleging underrepresentation of SCs in key administrative positions. Drawing comparisons with neighbouring Tamil Nadu, he questioned the non-allocation of crucial roles to Dalits in the A.P. cabinet.