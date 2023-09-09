HamberMenu
Chinta Mohan decries public inconvenience following Naidu’s arrest

September 09, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan on Saturday observed that the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should not lead to any public inconvenience and that both the ruling YSR Congress Party and the opposition parties should respect each other.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that after the arrest of Mr. Naidu, the entire fleet of APSRTC buses was stopped, and it caused much inconvenience to the public across the State. He said that such developments would adversely impact the lives of the common people, particularly those on their way to hospitals and earn their livelihood.

He said that the ruling parties should follow the example of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, who behaved generously while in power, besides reflecting the spirit of comradeship at the opposition. “When Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister, she received five colour TV sets as a gift from the US President. She had donated three of the TVs to the leaders of the opposition. Similarly, the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi received five cars from a car manufacturer. Out of five, Rajiv Gandhi gave away three to the opposition leaders,” Chinta Mohan said.

