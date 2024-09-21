Chinta Mohan decries ‘politicisation’ of the Tirumala Laddu controversy

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan expressed concern over the controversy surrounding the highly revered Laddu prasadam of Tirumala temple, alleging that the regional political parties were trying to get political gains over the issue.

Addressing the media during a protest in front of the administration building of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams here on Saturday, the Congress leader criticised the two regional parties for playing politics over the Tirumala Laddu prasadam suggesting that it would have been preferable if Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had refrained from commenting on the matter.

Mr. Chinta Mohan strongly condemned the claims of the leaders of the two regional parties that they were protectors of sanctity of Tirumala, and recalled the controversy-free period during the Congress party’s rule under TTD chairman Kanumuri Bapiraju. Mr. Chinta Mohan voiced his disapproval of the treatment of the TTD employees under the rule of regional parties and denounced the issuance of show-cause notices to innocent employees.

He underscored the need to support the TTD employees and opposed the decision to hand over investigation into the Tirumala Laddu controversy to the CBI.

Mr. Chinta Mohan demanded the cancellation of house sites given to the TTD employees in Vadamalapeta in Tirupati district and favoured the allocation of land at Alipiri at Tirumala foothills. He further alleged corruption among the TDP MLAs, who allegedly provided letters of recommendation for darshan in exchange for money.

