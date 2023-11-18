ADVERTISEMENT

Chinta Mohan decries ‘growing atrocities’ against Dalits in Andhra Pradesh

November 18, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Weaker sections being denied employment and higher education opportunities under YSRCP govt., alleges Congress leader

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan alleged that atrocities on Dalits have been at their peak in the present YSR Congress Party government in the State.

In a statement on Saturday, the former Union Minister termed the death of Vizag-based doctor Sudhakar and Dalit youth Bontha Mahendra of East Godavari as “political murders.” He said that the unprecedented atrocities on the SC/ST and weaker sections during the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime were reminiscent of the Karamchedu and Tsunduru carnages.

The Congress leader said that by making the SC and ST finance corporations defunct and stalling the social welfare scholarships, the State government harmed the interests of lakhs of students and youth belonging to the weaker sections, and left them without employment and higher education opportunities.

The Dalits were also denied justice in housing schemes and distribution of house and agriculture land pattas, Mr Chinta Mohan said.

Meanwhile, the Congress cadres organised protests at various places in Tirupati district, condemning the atrocities against Dalits.

