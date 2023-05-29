Chinta Mohan dares Chandrababu to offer CM post to backward classes and Kapu community

May 29, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Former Union Minister and Congress senior leader Chinta Mohan on Monday dared former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to publicly offer the CM post to any leader from the backward classes or Kapu community. He said the Congress was ready to elevate a BC leader as the CM candidate in Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at a presser here, Dr. Mohan said Mr. Chandrababu shed crocodile tears for backward classes during the TDP’s Mahanadu held in Rajamahendravaram and that the latter was keen on becoming Chief Minister again if the TDP was voted to power.

“After the spectacular victory of the Congress in Karnataka, the people of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are looking at the Congress, which will ensure speedy development and take care of all sections of the society,” he added. “People understood that both Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and N. Chandrababu Naidu always want to enjoy the power by wooing voters of BC communities. Now, they [BC communities] realised that they are being sidelined in important posts. Like BCs, Dalit communities, too, will vote only for the Congress in 2024 general elections,” he said.

He hoped that the Congress would come back to power at the Centre as BJP’s graph was sliding in all the States, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and northeastern States.

Srikakulam’s development

Srikakulam district Congress committee (DCC) president Boddepalli Satyavati said Srikakulam’s development had been stagnant for four years due to poor allocation of funds for irrigation projects and closure of jute, sugar and other industrial units.

Srikakulam DCC women’s wing president K.V.L.S. Eswari, Srikakulam city Congress president D.G. Mallibabu, senior leaders Sanapala Annajirao, Ambati Dalinaidu, Mantri Narasimha Murthy, Basava Shanmukharao and others were present.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Chinta Mohan interacted with Dalit families in Amadalavalasa and listened to their grievances. Many told him that they did not have own houses and income.

