Chinta Mohan claims an all-pervasive pro-Congress wave in Andhra Pradesh

February 15, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Chinta Mohan on February 15 (Thursday) claimed that the people of Andhra Pradesh wanted the Congress back in power.

At a press conference here, Mr. Chinta Mohan said an ‘all-pervasive pro-Congress wave was evident’ in every section of the society. He said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was in trouble as the Scheduled Castes, minorities, teachers, traders, government employees, sarpanches, educationists and Anganwadi workers among others were eager to bring the Congress back into power in the State.

He said while Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N.T. Rama Rao was the pride of Telugu people, while the party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had compromised the interests of the people in the State to the Centre. “The Congress will wrest 130 seats in the State, while the TDP would be in the second position. The YSRCP will get less than 10 seats in the Assembly elections,” he said.

Making a case for Tirupati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that N.G. Ranga had mooted Tirupati as the State capital in 1953, but it was scuttled by Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, who made Kurnool the capital. He also recalled that the 17th century saint Pothuluri Veerabrahmendra Swami from Rayalaseema region had prophesied that Tirupati would be made a capital city, he said though he had sympathy for farmers of Amaravati region who had been fighting in support of their demand that Amaravati be retained as the State capital, he would support the cause of the ‘down-trodden’ sections from the backward Rayalaseema.

He also suggested that actor Chiranjeevi should contest from Tirupati on the Congress ticket, representing the Kapu caste. ”I will help him win the elections and convince the Congress leadership to make him the Chief Minister of the State,” he said.

