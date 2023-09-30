Chinta Mohan asks TDP, JSP to join INDIA

September 30, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Senior Congress leader Chinta Mohan has said that it was high time the Telugu Desam Party and the Jana Sena Party joined the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), as the law and order and the economic situations in Andhra Pradesh have deteriorated in the YSR Congress Party government.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Chinta Mohan said that the arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu showed that the State has slipped into the regime of politics of vengeance and has deteriorated beyond repair. “Hence, the TDP and the JSP should consider allying with the Congress and Left parties. If this happens, INDIA could sweep all the 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State,” he said.

The lives of the common people in the country were adversely affected due to the burden of the GST policy and growing unemployment, he decried. “All sections of the people are thoroughly disillusioned with the NDA government, which promised them the moon during the 2014 and 2019 election campaigns,” he added.