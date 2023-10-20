HamberMenu
Chinta Mohan alleges “political involvement” in Naidu’s arrest

The former Union Minister expressed confidence that the Congress would emerge victorious in four states in the upcoming elections.

October 20, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:25 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan

Former Union Minister Chinta Mohan alleged that there was political involvement in the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Mr. Chinta Mohan said that he had known Naidu for the last 48 years. “I believe that Naidu has done nothing wrong, people of Andhra Pradesh believe the same,” he said. The Congress leader said that the arrest of the Opposition leader was an act of “evil and political vengeance.” Stating that people’s faith in the courts was decreasing, he alleged that the BJP leaders in New Delhi had a role the arrest which was made without any real proof.

He further said that democratic and progressive forces should open their mouth and condemn Naidu’s arrest. “The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court should respond to the situation as people are gradually losing faith in the courts. It’s a welcome sign that the CJI sought an answer on political involvement in the courts,” Chinta Mohan said.

He demanded that the State government implements the old pension system and bring justice to the retired employees. “It is deplorable that the Indian Police Service has turned into Indian Political Service in Andhra Pradesh. It is a shame that for issuing permission for public address system, the police are demanding pollution certificate and inordinately delaying the permissions with no valid reasons,” he said.

Additionally, he condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s support to Israel and siding with the Western perspective while blatantly ignoring the tragic killing of thousands of Palestinians. He expressed confidence that the Congress would claim victory in four states in the ensuing elections.

