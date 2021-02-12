Chinta lampoons Sharmila over ‘Rajanna Rajyam’

P. Chinta Mohan

TIRUPATI

12 February 2021 00:35 IST

‘YSR had built his image at the cost of the Congress which nurtured him’

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and former Union Minister P. Chinta Mohan lampooned Y.S. Sharmila, who recently announced that she would foray into the Telangana political arena, for invoking the phrase ‘Rajanna Rajyam’, while referring to the ‘golden rule’ during the Chief Ministerial tenure of her father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

“The party high command had offered the posts of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president and Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh to Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy twice. However, he had built his image at the cost of the Congress which nurtured him. And this eventually led to its collapse of the party in the State,” said Mr. Chinta Mohan.

He also accused YSR of disrupting the political career of his fellow Congressmen such as M.V. Mysoora Reddy, J.C. Diwakar Reddy, Kasu Krishna Reddy and Kotla Suryaprakash Reddy.

‘Schemes hijacked’

Mr. Chinta Mohan also said that welfare schemes such as farm loan waiver, free power, housing for all and Aarogyasri were introduced by the Congress government after all. “However, all such schemes were projected as YSR’s pet projects and later hijacked by the YSR Congress Party,” he said.

Referring to the YSRCP government, the former Minister accused the party leaders of making hundreds of crores of rupees from the mines and sale of sand and liquor.

“The YSRCP has not brought any development projects to the State after coming to power. Rather, it is now a party to the proposal of the strategic sale of Visakhapanam Steel Plant,” he alleged.

Mr. Chinta Mohan also alleged that the RSS and the BJP were trying to wield control over the TTD management.