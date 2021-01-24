Chinta flays TDP, BJP for ‘communal politics’

CHITTOOR

24 January 2021

Providing ‘roti, kapda, makaan’ to people the need of the hour, he says

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Chinta Mohan on Saturday termed the agitations of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) and the Telugu Desam Party(TDP) over Ramateertham episode propagandistic, and said that it was unfortunate that the two parties had stooped to “inciting public for their vested interests”.

Speaking to the mediapersons at Tirupati, the CWC member said that at a time when people were reeling under the impact of a collapsing economy, the BJP and TDP were engaged in mindless agitations in the name of padayatras and dharma parirakshana yatras. “It is regrettable that just for vote bank politics, they are dragging the sacred texts into their political rhetoric,” he said.

With over one thousand notified temples and one lakh small temples in the State, providing security to each and every temple was not possible.

The focus should instead be on providing ‘roti, kapda and makaan’ to people, which is need of the hour, he said.

The former Minister also flayed the Union government for its stubborn stand on the farmers’ issue.

He expressed concern at the shelving of the Dugarajapatnam port project, and held Mr. Chandrababu Naidu for undoing it, who wrote a letter to the Centre for shelving it when he was the Chief Minister.