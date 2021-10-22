Chinta bats for a Kapu as Chief Minister candidate

‘The irresponsible behaviour of YSRCP and TDP leaders is tarnishing State’s image’

Special invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) Chinta Mohan on Friday said that search was on to identify a credible leader from the Kapu community, who would be projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate in the State in the next general election.

“I will convince the party high command to encourage a Kapu leader to be the Chief Ministerrial candidate. Only two communities have been in the power in the State. It is time the Kapus got a chance. Being a special invitee to the CWC, I have been in touch with many Kapu leaders in the State as part of the search,” Mr. Chinta Mohan told the media here.

Referring to the attack on the TDP offices, Mr. Chinta Mihan said the ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of the YSRCP and the TDP leaders was tarnishing the image of State.

“Such a tense political environment is harmful to the interests of the State,” he said.

‘Release scholarship’

Mr. Chinta Mohan also set a deadline for the State government to release the scholarships for above 80 lakh students belonging to ST, ST and OBCs that had been pending for two years by Diwali (November 4).

“The State government has not released the scholarships for the last two years even as 75% of the scholarship amount is borne by the Centre. Where has the money gone?” asked Mr. Chinta Mohan and urged the State government to run the SC and ST Finance Corporations actively to reach out to the needy.

Potshots at Centre

Taking potshots at the Centre, Mr. Chinta Mohan the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant reeked of capitalist policy. Public assets such as VSP, Indian Railways, and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will go into the hands of the capitalists. The BJP-led Centre is selling away whatever was built by the Congress,” he said

"The hunger index rate, which slips below Pakistan's rate, speaks country's state of development during the past seven years", said Mr. Mohan.