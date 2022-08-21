Chinta against shifting of municipal office to maternity hospital in Tirupati

Congress will take up Satyagraha to stop the move, the leader says

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan on Saturday took objection to the shifting of the Municipal Corporation office to the Government Maternity Hospital premises in Tirupati.

“This would endanger the interests of the poor and downtrodden families approaching the government hospital. Congress will take up Satyagraha to stop this move,” he said.

The Congress leader added that the undemocratic rule of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government in the country led to a big disillusionment among the people. The Congress leader was speaking to the media after garlanding the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to mark his birth anniversary celebrations at Municipal Office Junction here.

He said that the unfortunate incident of the New Delhi police manhandling Priyanka Gandhi while she was protesting the highhandedness of the NDA government was just the tip of an iceberg, which pointed to the atrocities against the opposition parties.

“The people are now realising their grave mistake of voting the BJP to power, and they are determined to bring back the Congress to power in 2024,” he said.

Talking about the security threats faced by the country, the leader said: “Though the Chinese forces are making reinforcements in Sri Lanka and near the border of Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP government seems not to be bothered about it.”

Mr. Chinta Mohan said that there was a political vacuum in Andhra Pradesh. He said that while the YSRCP government has thrown the State in lurch with serious financial problems, the Telugu Desam Party is resorting to vulgar politics. The BJP had lost credibility in the State due to its secret pact with the ruling party.

“Under these circumstances, Congress is the only alternative to the people and we are going to form the government in 2024. To achieve this task, the Congress leadership is all set to maintain a mission mode campaign to expose misdeeds of the Jagan government,” he said.