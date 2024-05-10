Chinni challenges Nani to prove his allegations

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) has challenged YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) to prove the allegations levelled against him.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Chinni said that Mr. Nani was making wild allegations against him that he had amassed wealth and was facing RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) cases. ‘‘There is no truth in it, and Mr. Nani could not produce any evidence. Mr. Nani, who served as the TDP MP for 10 years, has no achievements to his credit. The credit for the Benz Circle flyover, and the Kanaka Durga flyover goes to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu but not Mr. Nani,’‘ Mr. Chinni said.

‘’To hush up his failures he is raking up personal issues. Mr. Nani should tell the people what he did during the last 10 years, particularly during COVID-19. He was playing Golf in Hyderabad and Delhi when people were facing hardships,’‘ the TDP leader alleged.

Mr. Chinni said his focus was on people’s issues rather than his personal agenda, unlike his brother Mr. Nani. The TDP was clear on its promises to the people of Vijayawada City and the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency limits. A flyover would be constructed from the Medical College to Nidamanuru to ease traffic congestion, he added.