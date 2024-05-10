GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Chinni challenges Nani to prove his allegations

The TDP candidate for the Vijayawada LS seat alleges his rival YSRCP nominee and brother is making baseless allegations and raking up personal issues to cover up his failures

Published - May 10, 2024 09:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau
TDP candidate for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) addressing the media in Vijayawada on Friday.

TDP candidate for the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) addressing the media in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: Giri KVS

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) has challenged YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) to prove the allegations levelled against him. 

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Chinni said that Mr. Nani was making wild allegations against him that he had amassed wealth and was facing RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) cases. ‘‘There is no truth in it, and Mr. Nani could not produce any evidence. Mr. Nani, who served as the TDP MP for 10 years, has no achievements to his credit. The credit for the Benz Circle flyover, and the Kanaka Durga flyover goes to TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu but not Mr. Nani,’‘ Mr. Chinni said.

‘’To hush up his failures he is raking up personal issues. Mr. Nani should tell the people what he did during the last 10 years, particularly during COVID-19. He was playing Golf in Hyderabad and Delhi when people were facing hardships,’‘ the TDP leader alleged.

Mr. Chinni said his focus was on people’s issues rather than his personal agenda, unlike his brother Mr. Nani. The TDP was clear on its promises to the people of Vijayawada City and the Vijayawada Lok Sabha constituency limits. A flyover would be constructed from the Medical College to Nidamanuru to ease traffic congestion, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Vijayawada / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

